11315 N Ola Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the well-established neighborhood of Forest Hills. This property has wood floors in the living and dining rooms, gorgeous stone counters in both the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Home features a semi-open floor plan, a large living room (with wood-burning fireplace) open to the adjacent dining room. Kitchen, foyer and bathrooms feature porcelain tile. Home is situated on large lot with a ton of space for kids and pets to play with no back yard neighbors. Neighborhood is very quiet and provides easy access to anywhere in Tampa Bay via nearby highways and I-275.