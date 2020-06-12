All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

11315 N Ola Ave

11315 North Ola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11315 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
Forest Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in the well-established neighborhood of Forest Hills. This property has wood floors in the living and dining rooms, gorgeous stone counters in both the kitchen and bathrooms, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Home features a semi-open floor plan, a large living room (with wood-burning fireplace) open to the adjacent dining room. Kitchen, foyer and bathrooms feature porcelain tile. Home is situated on large lot with a ton of space for kids and pets to play with no back yard neighbors. Neighborhood is very quiet and provides easy access to anywhere in Tampa Bay via nearby highways and I-275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11315 N Ola Ave have any available units?
11315 N Ola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11315 N Ola Ave have?
Some of 11315 N Ola Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11315 N Ola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11315 N Ola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11315 N Ola Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11315 N Ola Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11315 N Ola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11315 N Ola Ave offers parking.
Does 11315 N Ola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11315 N Ola Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11315 N Ola Ave have a pool?
No, 11315 N Ola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11315 N Ola Ave have accessible units?
No, 11315 N Ola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11315 N Ola Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11315 N Ola Ave has units with dishwashers.
