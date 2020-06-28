All apartments in Tampa
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

10623 N 25th St

10623 North 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10623 North 25th Street, Tampa, FL 33612
University Square

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Centrally Located for Convenience!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE5080021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10623 N 25th St have any available units?
10623 N 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10623 N 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
10623 N 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10623 N 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10623 N 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 10623 N 25th St offer parking?
No, 10623 N 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 10623 N 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10623 N 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10623 N 25th St have a pool?
No, 10623 N 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 10623 N 25th St have accessible units?
No, 10623 N 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10623 N 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10623 N 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10623 N 25th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10623 N 25th St does not have units with air conditioning.
