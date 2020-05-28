All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE

10521 Canary Isle Drive · (813) 908-8555
Location

10521 Canary Isle Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Cory Lake Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3111 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
game room
parking
playground
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful & spacious home in the guard gated resort like community of Cory Lake Isles. Designer touches throughout. Volume ceilings with many built ins. Tiled entryway with formal dining room on the left and formal living area on the right that can be used for whatever your imagination desires. Beautifully appointed eat-in kitchen with stone counter tops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a tile back splash. Designer lighting above the breakfast bar. There is also an eating space off the kitchen. Large family room with wood flooring and built ins for your audio/video equipment and books or collectibles. Large master bedroom on the first floor with a jetted tub, stand alone shower, and two closets. Double glass sinks. 3 other nice sized bedrooms and 2 more baths with designer touches on the first floor. Up a flight of stairs there is a huge bedroom/game room /office with a full sized bath. Covered lanai at the back of the house on conservation. Three car garage. LAWN CARE included in the rent. Cory Lake Isles is a gated community with 24-hr uniformed security and roving guards. Cory Lake Isles offers a 165-acre skiing and boating lake, tennis courts, three playgrounds, a hockey/skate rink, beach volleyball court, basketball courts and a large sand beach area for playing and sunning. The waterfront Beach Club offers a workout facility, free wi-fi, a lend-a-book library, and a common area. Most homes are either waterfront properties, have water views or have views of the 1700 acre adjoining nature preserve. The 12 miles of community roads are elegantly brick paved, and lush tropical foliage lines the two entries as well as other common areas. This lovely setting attracts an abundance of wild life including various species of exotic birds, turtles, armadillos and of course, fish. Community is located in the New Tampa area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE have any available units?
10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE have?
Some of 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
