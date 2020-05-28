10521 CANARY ISLE DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful & spacious home in the guard gated resort like community of Cory Lake Isles. Designer touches throughout. Volume ceilings with many built ins. Tiled entryway with formal dining room on the left and formal living area on the right that can be used for whatever your imagination desires. Beautifully appointed eat-in kitchen with stone counter tops, wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a tile back splash. Designer lighting above the breakfast bar. There is also an eating space off the kitchen. Large family room with wood flooring and built ins for your audio/video equipment and books or collectibles. Large master bedroom on the first floor with a jetted tub, stand alone shower, and two closets. Double glass sinks. 3 other nice sized bedrooms and 2 more baths with designer touches on the first floor. Up a flight of stairs there is a huge bedroom/game room /office with a full sized bath. Covered lanai at the back of the house on conservation. Three car garage. LAWN CARE included in the rent. Cory Lake Isles is a gated community with 24-hr uniformed security and roving guards. Cory Lake Isles offers a 165-acre skiing and boating lake, tennis courts, three playgrounds, a hockey/skate rink, beach volleyball court, basketball courts and a large sand beach area for playing and sunning. The waterfront Beach Club offers a workout facility, free wi-fi, a lend-a-book library, and a common area. Most homes are either waterfront properties, have water views or have views of the 1700 acre adjoining nature preserve. The 12 miles of community roads are elegantly brick paved, and lush tropical foliage lines the two entries as well as other common areas. This lovely setting attracts an abundance of wild life including various species of exotic birds, turtles, armadillos and of course, fish. Community is located in the New Tampa area