Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

10439 Lucaya Drive

10439 Lucaya Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10439 Lucaya Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Heritage Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
https://secure.rently.com/properties/1004362?source=marketing

"Lennar Homes The Bristol Model" 1446 SqFt, Single Story, Built in 2004, Split Bedroom Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Area, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry, Refrigerator w/Ice-maker, Microwave, Dishwasher, Smooth Top Electric Range, Inside Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, All Tile Floors, Huge Walk-in Closet and Garden Tub in Master Suite, Two Car Garage w/Opener, 2" Blinds, Patio, On Pond, Sprinkler System, Lawn Service Included, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Community Features Include: Community Pool, Clubhouse, Gated Community and Golf Course, Pet w/Owner Approval

Bruce B Downs to Cross Creek LT Sandy Pointe LT Lucaya Drive

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10439 Lucaya Drive have any available units?
10439 Lucaya Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10439 Lucaya Drive have?
Some of 10439 Lucaya Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10439 Lucaya Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10439 Lucaya Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10439 Lucaya Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10439 Lucaya Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10439 Lucaya Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10439 Lucaya Drive offers parking.
Does 10439 Lucaya Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10439 Lucaya Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10439 Lucaya Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10439 Lucaya Drive has a pool.
Does 10439 Lucaya Drive have accessible units?
No, 10439 Lucaya Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10439 Lucaya Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10439 Lucaya Drive has units with dishwashers.
