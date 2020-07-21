10439 Lucaya Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

https://secure.rently.com/properties/1004362?source=marketing



"Lennar Homes The Bristol Model" 1446 SqFt, Single Story, Built in 2004, Split Bedroom Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Living Room, Family Room, Dining Area, Eat-in Kitchen, Pantry, Refrigerator w/Ice-maker, Microwave, Dishwasher, Smooth Top Electric Range, Inside Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer, All Tile Floors, Huge Walk-in Closet and Garden Tub in Master Suite, Two Car Garage w/Opener, 2" Blinds, Patio, On Pond, Sprinkler System, Lawn Service Included, Security System - Tenant Pays Monitoring, Community Features Include: Community Pool, Clubhouse, Gated Community and Golf Course, Pet w/Owner Approval



Bruce B Downs to Cross Creek LT Sandy Pointe LT Lucaya Drive



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

