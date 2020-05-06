10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Magnificent house on a cul de sac lot with tranquil water and conservation views in the most desirable gated community of Arbor Greene! With almost 4000 sq feet of luxurious living space, this grand home has a spectacular entrance way with double doors and 23 ft tall foyer and living area with a dramatic spiral staircase. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths & 1 half bath. Brand new carpet throughout the house. Perfect for entertainment, it has an open floor plan with a large bonus room & den/office. Bonus room can be used as a 5th bedroom. The very spacious gourmet kitchen with a butlers pantry, stainless steel appliances, 42 in cabinets, corian countertops, center island, plenty of eat-in space, breakfast bar is guaranteed to impress any chef! The Kitchen opens up to a large family room with triple sliding door to the screened lanai with magnificent views of the pond. The over sized owner's retreat on the first floor has elevated sitting area & tray ceilings and his & her closets. Master bath has dual vanities w/ cultured marble counter tops, garden tub and separate tiled shower. The three car garage has built in storage cabinets. This home has it all!!! The resort style community of Arbor Greene features a fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, swimming pools, playground, 24 x7 guard gated security and much more!