Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE

10110 Evergreen Hill Drive · (813) 855-4982
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10110 Evergreen Hill Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Arbor Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3959 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Magnificent house on a cul de sac lot with tranquil water and conservation views in the most desirable gated community of Arbor Greene!  With almost 4000 sq feet of luxurious living space, this grand home has a spectacular entrance way with double doors and 23 ft tall foyer and living area with a dramatic spiral staircase. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full baths & 1 half bath. Brand new carpet throughout the house.  Perfect for entertainment, it has an open floor plan with a large bonus room & den/office. Bonus room can be used as a 5th bedroom. The very spacious gourmet kitchen with a butlers pantry, stainless steel appliances, 42 in cabinets, corian countertops, center island, plenty of eat-in space, breakfast bar is guaranteed to impress any chef! The Kitchen opens up to a large family room with triple sliding door to the screened lanai with magnificent views of  the pond. The over sized owner's retreat  on the first floor has elevated sitting area & tray ceilings and his & her closets. Master bath has dual vanities w/ cultured marble counter tops, garden tub and separate tiled shower. The three car garage has built in storage cabinets. This home has it all!!!  The resort style community of Arbor Greene features a fitness center, clubhouse, tennis courts, swimming pools, playground, 24 x7 guard gated security and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have any available units?
10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10110 EVERGREEN HILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
