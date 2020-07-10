All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

1008 S MOODY AVENUE

1008 South Moody Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1008 South Moody Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Tastefully updated New Orleans style townhome located near SOHO district. This 2 story end unit townhome features gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout. The first floor has two bedrooms & a full bathroom, as well as plenty of storage. The 2nd floor features a spacious master suite, an open living area, gourmet kitchen with gas range, and a powder bath. The master bathroom boasts dual vanities, custom cabinets, soaking tub & a large walk in shower. This 6 unit complex is quiet and well maintained. A great location to all of the SOHO restaurants & shops, Hyde Park & CineBistro movie theatre, Tampa General Hospital, Memorial Hospital and desirable A-Rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 S MOODY AVENUE have any available units?
1008 S MOODY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 S MOODY AVENUE have?
Some of 1008 S MOODY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 S MOODY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1008 S MOODY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 S MOODY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1008 S MOODY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1008 S MOODY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1008 S MOODY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1008 S MOODY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1008 S MOODY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 S MOODY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1008 S MOODY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1008 S MOODY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1008 S MOODY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 S MOODY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 S MOODY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

