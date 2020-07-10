1008 S MOODY AVENUE

Amenities
Tastefully updated New Orleans style townhome located near SOHO district. This 2 story end unit townhome features gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout. The first floor has two bedrooms & a full bathroom, as well as plenty of storage. The 2nd floor features a spacious master suite, an open living area, gourmet kitchen with gas range, and a powder bath. The master bathroom boasts dual vanities, custom cabinets, soaking tub & a large walk in shower. This 6 unit complex is quiet and well maintained. A great location to all of the SOHO restaurants & shops, Hyde Park & CineBistro movie theatre, Tampa General Hospital, Memorial Hospital and desirable A-Rated schools.