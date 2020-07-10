1008 S MOODY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Tastefully updated New Orleans style townhome located near SOHO district. This 2 story end unit townhome features gorgeous bamboo flooring throughout. The first floor has two bedrooms & a full bathroom, as well as plenty of storage. The 2nd floor features a spacious master suite, an open living area, gourmet kitchen with gas range, and a powder bath. The master bathroom boasts dual vanities, custom cabinets, soaking tub & a large walk in shower. This 6 unit complex is quiet and well maintained. A great location to all of the SOHO restaurants & shops, Hyde Park & CineBistro movie theatre, Tampa General Hospital, Memorial Hospital and desirable A-Rated schools.