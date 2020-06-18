1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Massive one bedroom, 1.5 bath flat located in the heart of the Channel District! Walking distance to Channelside, Downtown Tampa, Ybor City (Trolley station), and the Tampa Times Forum . Open concept of over 1500 square feet. Recently redecorated with contemporary furniture throughout as well as stainless steel appliances! HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. Unit has a PRIVATE one-car garage below with direct stair access into the unit (VERY RARE). This rental is completely move-in ready, with cable, WiFi, and all UTILITIES. Check out the list of included amenities: HD TV, Wood desk with computer chair, 2-person Bistro set on Patio w/ views of Tampa Port, Granite counter-tops, Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Glass stove top with oven and vent hood, Microwave, Walk-in Pantry, King Size Bed, Full sized Dresser Armoire and full length

mirror, Dual vessel sinks with Jacuzzi Tub and Walk-in Tiled Shower with dual heads, Front-Loading Washer/Dryer, Iron/Ironing Board Cable Bill Covered! *Pay Per View not included* Water Bill Covered! Electric Bill

Covered! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! LONG-TERM LEASE PERIODS PREFERRED BUT SHORT TERM CONSIDERED!