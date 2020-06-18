All apartments in Tampa
1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE
1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE

1002 Channelside Drive · (813) 310-6103
Location

1002 Channelside Drive, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2D · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1520 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Massive one bedroom, 1.5 bath flat located in the heart of the Channel District! Walking distance to Channelside, Downtown Tampa, Ybor City (Trolley station), and the Tampa Times Forum . Open concept of over 1500 square feet. Recently redecorated with contemporary furniture throughout as well as stainless steel appliances! HUGE WALK IN CLOSET. Unit has a PRIVATE one-car garage below with direct stair access into the unit (VERY RARE). This rental is completely move-in ready, with cable, WiFi, and all UTILITIES. Check out the list of included amenities: HD TV, Wood desk with computer chair, 2-person Bistro set on Patio w/ views of Tampa Port, Granite counter-tops, Stainless Steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher, Glass stove top with oven and vent hood, Microwave, Walk-in Pantry, King Size Bed, Full sized Dresser Armoire and full length
mirror, Dual vessel sinks with Jacuzzi Tub and Walk-in Tiled Shower with dual heads, Front-Loading Washer/Dryer, Iron/Ironing Board Cable Bill Covered! *Pay Per View not included* Water Bill Covered! Electric Bill
Covered! IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! LONG-TERM LEASE PERIODS PREFERRED BUT SHORT TERM CONSIDERED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 CHANNELSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
