9003 Chambers st

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

VERY SPACIOUS & UPGRADED 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH TOWNHOME WITH ONE CAR GARAGE IN GATED COMMUNITY OF HAMPTON HILLS. NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS. TILE FLOORS ON 1ST FLOOR AND HARDWOOD FLOORS ON 2ND LEVEL & STAIRS. PATIO OVERLOOKING WIDE LAKE. GREAT COMMUNITY WITH HEATED POOL, EXERCISE ROOM AND CLUB HOUSE, CLOSE TO "A" RATED SCHOOLS, MAJOR HWYS, DINING & SHOPPING. ONE PET ALLOWED (NO AGGRESSIVE BREED), NO SIZE RESTRICTIONS - $250 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE ALLOWED. MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT WITH CREDIT OVER 650 (ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH LOWER CREDIT). ASSOCIATION PROCESS TAKES UP TO 30 DAYS.



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL: 954-636-7993