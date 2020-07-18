All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1512 W Tharpe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1512 W Tharpe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

1512 W Tharpe

1512 West Tharpe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1512 West Tharpe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Forrest Heights-Holly Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PET FRIENDLY home with a fenced yard and hardwood floors. App fee is $50 per adult and Deposit is $600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 W Tharpe have any available units?
1512 W Tharpe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tallahassee, FL.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 W Tharpe have?
Some of 1512 W Tharpe's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 W Tharpe currently offering any rent specials?
1512 W Tharpe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 W Tharpe pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 W Tharpe is pet friendly.
Does 1512 W Tharpe offer parking?
No, 1512 W Tharpe does not offer parking.
Does 1512 W Tharpe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 W Tharpe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 W Tharpe have a pool?
No, 1512 W Tharpe does not have a pool.
Does 1512 W Tharpe have accessible units?
No, 1512 W Tharpe does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 W Tharpe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 W Tharpe has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oaks at Killearn
1555 Delaney Drive
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Parkway Square
2855 Apalachee Pkwy
Tallahassee, FL 32301
The Park at Southwood
1998 Merchants Row Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Westcott
3909 Reserve Dr
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Greens at Old St. Augustine
2001 Old Saint Augustine Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with ParkingTallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

SouthwoodWinewood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University