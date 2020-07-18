Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1512 W Tharpe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1512 W Tharpe
1512 West Tharpe Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Tallahassee
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Location
1512 West Tharpe Street, Tallahassee, FL 32303
Forrest Heights-Holly Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PET FRIENDLY home with a fenced yard and hardwood floors. App fee is $50 per adult and Deposit is $600
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1512 W Tharpe have any available units?
1512 W Tharpe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1512 W Tharpe have?
Some of 1512 W Tharpe's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1512 W Tharpe currently offering any rent specials?
1512 W Tharpe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 W Tharpe pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 W Tharpe is pet friendly.
Does 1512 W Tharpe offer parking?
No, 1512 W Tharpe does not offer parking.
Does 1512 W Tharpe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 W Tharpe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 W Tharpe have a pool?
No, 1512 W Tharpe does not have a pool.
Does 1512 W Tharpe have accessible units?
No, 1512 W Tharpe does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 W Tharpe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 W Tharpe has units with dishwashers.
