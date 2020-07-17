Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 1183 Ocala Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
1183 Ocala Rd
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1183 Ocala Rd
1183 Ocala Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
1183 Ocala Road, Tallahassee, FL 32304
Amenities
in unit laundry
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large Townhouse.Washer and dryer included - Comfortable and quiet townhouse off of Ocala. Convenient to All Campuses. Tile floors and newer carpet in rooms. Newer refrigerator. No pets allowed.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2471084)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1183 Ocala Rd have any available units?
1183 Ocala Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tallahassee, FL
.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tallahassee Rent Report
.
Is 1183 Ocala Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1183 Ocala Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1183 Ocala Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1183 Ocala Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tallahassee
.
Does 1183 Ocala Rd offer parking?
No, 1183 Ocala Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1183 Ocala Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1183 Ocala Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1183 Ocala Rd have a pool?
No, 1183 Ocala Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1183 Ocala Rd have accessible units?
No, 1183 Ocala Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1183 Ocala Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1183 Ocala Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1183 Ocala Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1183 Ocala Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Provenza at Southwood
3550 Esplanade Way
Tallahassee, FL 32311
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Hub at Tallahassee
1303 Ocala Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Indian Ridge Apartments
2922 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Live Oaks at 275
275 John Knox Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
Similar Pages
Tallahassee 1 Bedrooms
Tallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Dog Friendly Apartments
Tallahassee Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Donalsonville, GA
Madison, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Southwood
Winewood
Huntington Woods
Apartments Near Colleges
Tallahassee Community College
Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University