Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:51 PM

Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes

Open Now until 6pm
8337 SW 107th Ave · (305) 930-7750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Location

8337 SW 107th Ave, Sunset, FL 33173
Sunset West

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 347H · Avail. Sep 4

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 329E · Avail. Aug 2

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Unit 331B · Avail. Jul 24

$1,489

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 235B · Avail. now

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 269D · Avail. Sep 20

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Unit 275A · Avail. Jul 19

$1,769

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1180 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
courtyard
We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes in Miami, FL offers pet friendly apartments with modern conveniences, and old world charm. Our smoke free apartments and townhomes feature split floor plans, open kitchens, washer and dryer, and oversized patio or balcony. Some apartments have been recently upgraded and include GE energy saving stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring and marble finished bathrooms. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community offers a resort inspired pool and sundeck, picnic area with barbecue grills, on site recycling and a playground for the kids. We also have a new clubhouse with lounge area, high tech fitness center, great room with wide screen TV, the Smart Package 365, and more. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets per unit
rent: $40
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments and townhomes welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds, dogs resembling these breeds, or mixes of these breeds: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $15/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Surface lot, assigned: $15/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes have any available units?
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes has 14 units available starting at $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes have?
Some of Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Your new home is going to be awesome. The price you pay is going to be even better. Get up to one month FREE when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes offers parking.
Does Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes has a pool.
Does Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes has units with air conditioning.
