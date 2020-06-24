Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access parking 24hr maintenance business center courtyard

We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Four Quarters Apartments and Townhomes in Miami, FL offers pet friendly apartments with modern conveniences, and old world charm. Our smoke free apartments and townhomes feature split floor plans, open kitchens, washer and dryer, and oversized patio or balcony. Some apartments have been recently upgraded and include GE energy saving stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, ceramic tile flooring and marble finished bathrooms. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our community offers a resort inspired pool and sundeck, picnic area with barbecue grills, on site recycling and a playground for the kids. We also have a new clubhouse with lounge area, high tech fitness center, great room with wide screen TV, the Smart Package 365, and more. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.