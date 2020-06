Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

UNIQUE UNIT ON THE 23 FLOOR IN TAO SAWGRASS - Property Id: 247112



UNIQUE UNIT ON THE 23 FLOOR WITH 2 COVER PARKING SPACE*** NICE WOOD FLORING AND IN GREAT CONDITION**JUST WALKING DISTANCE TO SAWGRASS MALL AND **DONT MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY **VACANT REAY TO MOVE**INCREDIBLE LAKE VIEW** ONE BEDROOM PLUS A DEN WITH 2 FULL BATHROOMS **

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247112

Property Id 247112



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5650391)