All apartments in Sunny Isles Beach
Find more places like 18335 Collins Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sunny Isles Beach, FL
/
18335 Collins Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

18335 Collins Ave

18335 Collins Avenue · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sunny Isles Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18335 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 130 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

cable included
garage
pool
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ocean Front beautiful furnished Studio, Electricity, cable included, Direct Ocean, Queen bed, stove, microwave,refrigerator, gated parking,in the heart of Sunny isles beach. Short term or seasonal rental $1900.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18335 Collins Ave have any available units?
18335 Collins Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18335 Collins Ave have?
Some of 18335 Collins Ave's amenities include cable included, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18335 Collins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
18335 Collins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18335 Collins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 18335 Collins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunny Isles Beach.
Does 18335 Collins Ave offer parking?
Yes, 18335 Collins Ave does offer parking.
Does 18335 Collins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18335 Collins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18335 Collins Ave have a pool?
Yes, 18335 Collins Ave has a pool.
Does 18335 Collins Ave have accessible units?
No, 18335 Collins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 18335 Collins Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 18335 Collins Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18335 Collins Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 18335 Collins Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 18335 Collins Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beach Place Apartment Homes
17101 North Bay Rd
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
Marina del Mar
100 Kings Point Dr
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

Similar Pages

Sunny Isles Beach 1 BedroomsSunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms
Sunny Isles Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSunny Isles Beach Apartments with Balcony
Sunny Isles Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLOakland Park, FLHallandale Beach, FLWilton Manors, FLLantana, FLParkland, FLPalmetto Bay, FL
The Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLPalm Beach, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLPembroke Park, FLWest Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLBiscayne Park, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Kings Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity