All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 932 10th Street N Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
932 10th Street N Apt 2
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:44 AM

932 10th Street N Apt 2

932 10th Street North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

932 10th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Uptown

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly Updated Apartment in Historic Uptown St. Pete! - This spacious one bedroom apartment is loaded with historic charm and located where the Euclid/St Paul, Crescent Lake and Historic Uptown neighborhoods meet. The first floor unit has hardwood floors, spacious rooms, an eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and new appliances. Laundry facilities are on the premises. Conveniently located near vibrant downtown, I-275, and only blocks from shopping restaurants, nightlife and more! Walking distance to St. Anthony's Hospital. Water/Sewer/Garbage included. Tenant responsible for gas. Small Pet Considered

Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, fair to good credit, and background check.
Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental is subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.

(RLNE4896327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 932 10th Street N Apt 2 have any available units?
932 10th Street N Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 932 10th Street N Apt 2 have?
Some of 932 10th Street N Apt 2's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 932 10th Street N Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
932 10th Street N Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 932 10th Street N Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 932 10th Street N Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 932 10th Street N Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 932 10th Street N Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 932 10th Street N Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 932 10th Street N Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 932 10th Street N Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 932 10th Street N Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 932 10th Street N Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 932 10th Street N Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 932 10th Street N Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 932 10th Street N Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Marisol Vista Apartments
1200 102nd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tortuga Pointe
10475 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Apartments
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus