932 10th Street N Apt 2

Newly Updated Apartment in Historic Uptown St. Pete! - This spacious one bedroom apartment is loaded with historic charm and located where the Euclid/St Paul, Crescent Lake and Historic Uptown neighborhoods meet. The first floor unit has hardwood floors, spacious rooms, an eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters and new appliances. Laundry facilities are on the premises. Conveniently located near vibrant downtown, I-275, and only blocks from shopping restaurants, nightlife and more! Walking distance to St. Anthony's Hospital. Water/Sewer/Garbage included. Tenant responsible for gas. Small Pet Considered



Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, fair to good credit, and background check.

Propertys rented in their As-Is condition. All listing prices and availability of each rental is subject to change without notice. No applications will be accepted prior to viewing.



