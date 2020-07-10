916 13th Ave N #5

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0a169902f ---- Available: now for move in within 30 days - 12 mo minimum lease UNFURNISHED - but you can make it this cute, too! Affordable 1 BR in Euclid St Paul neighborhood - close to downtown, Dairy Inn, Save-a-Lot, Walgreen\'s Pets: One small dog (up to 40 lbs) or cat OK with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records and have renter\'s insurance with pet liability. Size: 1 BR, 1 Bath - approx 425 sf Location: Second floor of 5 unit building Flooring: Vinyl throughout Laundry: On - site Parking: Assigned Utilities: Water/sewer/trash included $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises