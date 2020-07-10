All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 916 13th Ave N #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
916 13th Ave N #5
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:15 PM

916 13th Ave N #5

916 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

916 13th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Uptown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f0a169902f ---- Available: now for move in within 30 days - 12 mo minimum lease UNFURNISHED - but you can make it this cute, too! Affordable 1 BR in Euclid St Paul neighborhood - close to downtown, Dairy Inn, Save-a-Lot, Walgreen\'s Pets: One small dog (up to 40 lbs) or cat OK with pet app fee of $50, minimum $300 additional deposit for dog and $200 for cat, $25/mo per dog and $15/mo per cat. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, animal license, current shot records and have renter\'s insurance with pet liability. Size: 1 BR, 1 Bath - approx 425 sf Location: Second floor of 5 unit building Flooring: Vinyl throughout Laundry: On - site Parking: Assigned Utilities: Water/sewer/trash included $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check. $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month\'s rent (regardless of move in date) due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 13th Ave N #5 have any available units?
916 13th Ave N #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 916 13th Ave N #5 currently offering any rent specials?
916 13th Ave N #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 13th Ave N #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 13th Ave N #5 is pet friendly.
Does 916 13th Ave N #5 offer parking?
Yes, 916 13th Ave N #5 offers parking.
Does 916 13th Ave N #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 13th Ave N #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 13th Ave N #5 have a pool?
No, 916 13th Ave N #5 does not have a pool.
Does 916 13th Ave N #5 have accessible units?
No, 916 13th Ave N #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 916 13th Ave N #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 13th Ave N #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 916 13th Ave N #5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 916 13th Ave N #5 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Lake Pointe
5800 Lynn Lake Dr S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Snell Isle Luxury Waterfront
1515 Eden Isle Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Provenza at St. Pete
540 Trinity Ln
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 58th Way North
St. Petersburg, FL 33709

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus