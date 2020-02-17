All apartments in St. Petersburg
871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2

871 Ibis Walk Place North · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

871 Ibis Walk Place North, St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1457 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Apartment rental w/ parking garage*Walk to Publix - Property Id: 231552

Rare 3x2 available asap-Amazing community by Gandy Blvd and Roosevelt just off of I-275. Walk to Publix and restaurants!
Your home has wood flooring in living area, granite counter tops, patio, washer & dryer, Beautiful pool, hot tub and fitness center 24/7! Parking garage and elevators. Pet park.
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours.
(727-420-7912)
Licensed Real Estate Agent/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE

Year lease - renter pays for water/sewer/trash/electric-(Please note prices and availability subject to change daily-*Qualifying: 3 x rent. Credit and background checks. Deposit may vary with credit history

****Please note-you apply at the apartment community not through Suzie.
You may email me directly regarding the property-no need to fill out the questionnaire.
suziea@a-teamre.com 727-420-7912
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231552
Property Id 231552

(RLNE5784803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 have any available units?
871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 have?
Some of 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 currently offering any rent specials?
871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 is pet friendly.
Does 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 offer parking?
Yes, 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 does offer parking.
Does 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 have a pool?
Yes, 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 has a pool.
Does 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 have accessible units?
No, 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 Ibis Walk Pl N 2 has units with dishwashers.
