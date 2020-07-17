All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated January 12 2020 at 4:35 AM

8311 40TH AVENUE N

8311 40th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8311 40th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Almost 1,600 sqft makes for lots of room. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room, 1 car attached garage, fenced yard - this place has it all. New flooring. Granite counter tops. Washer and dryer are in the inside laundry room. Circular drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 40TH AVENUE N have any available units?
8311 40TH AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8311 40TH AVENUE N have?
Some of 8311 40TH AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 40TH AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8311 40TH AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 40TH AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 8311 40TH AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8311 40TH AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 8311 40TH AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 8311 40TH AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8311 40TH AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 40TH AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 8311 40TH AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 8311 40TH AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8311 40TH AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 40TH AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8311 40TH AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.
