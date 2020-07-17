8311 40TH AVENUE N

8311 40th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709 Jungle Terrace
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Almost 1,600 sqft makes for lots of room. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, bonus room, 1 car attached garage, fenced yard - this place has it all. New flooring. Granite counter tops. Washer and dryer are in the inside laundry room. Circular drive.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
