8077 22ND AVENUE N

AVAILABLE NOW

Leave all of your worries behind with this fantastic 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated home available Tastefully refinished, this home will feel like a vacation. Wood-like waterproof floors run throughout every inch of the home and the windows let in a tremendous amount of natural light. The kitchen has all wood cabinets with soft close doors, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The inside laundry room is off of the kitchen. Lastly, the back yard is tropical with plenty of green space and an above ground pool! Check out the 3D Matterport Tour prior to showing! Can be furnished or unfurnished. Optional Additions: $50/mo for pool and lawn care, $50/mo for renting furnishings, $275/mo for water/electric