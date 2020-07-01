All apartments in St. Petersburg
8077 22ND AVENUE N

8077 22nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

8077 22nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Jungle Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
AVAILABLE NOW
Leave all of your worries behind with this fantastic 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom updated home available Tastefully refinished, this home will feel like a vacation. Wood-like waterproof floors run throughout every inch of the home and the windows let in a tremendous amount of natural light. The kitchen has all wood cabinets with soft close doors, stainless appliances and granite counter tops. The inside laundry room is off of the kitchen. Lastly, the back yard is tropical with plenty of green space and an above ground pool! Check out the 3D Matterport Tour prior to showing! Can be furnished or unfurnished. Optional Additions: $50/mo for pool and lawn care, $50/mo for renting furnishings, $275/mo for water/electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8077 22ND AVENUE N have any available units?
8077 22ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 8077 22ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 8077 22ND AVENUE N's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8077 22ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
8077 22ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8077 22ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 8077 22ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 8077 22ND AVENUE N offer parking?
No, 8077 22ND AVENUE N does not offer parking.
Does 8077 22ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8077 22ND AVENUE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8077 22ND AVENUE N have a pool?
Yes, 8077 22ND AVENUE N has a pool.
Does 8077 22ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 8077 22ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 8077 22ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8077 22ND AVENUE N has units with dishwashers.

