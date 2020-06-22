All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated November 13 2019

750 19th Ave S

750 19th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

750 19th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Bartlett Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2BR/1BA in St. Petersburg - NOVEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL - ** November Move-In Special -- FREE RENT for the month of November - Pay only the Security Deposit for move-in. **

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located in St. Petersburg near shopping and restaurants. Well maintained, tile throughout, enclosed porches on front and back of the home and a large fenced yard.

Terms:
- $1,110.00 /month (12 month lease)
- Security deposit starting $1,110.00
- $45 application fee Non-Refundable-- per person over the age of 18
- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Wireless Internet Ready
- Cable Ready
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 756 Square Feet
- Washer and Dryer connection
- Utilities NOT included.

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information please call 813-347-9917 or 813-252-5112

(RLNE5172984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 19th Ave S have any available units?
750 19th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 19th Ave S have?
Some of 750 19th Ave S's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 19th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
750 19th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 19th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 19th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 750 19th Ave S offer parking?
No, 750 19th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 750 19th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 750 19th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 19th Ave S have a pool?
No, 750 19th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 750 19th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 750 19th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 750 19th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 19th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

