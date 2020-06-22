750 19th Ave S

Amenities

2BR/1BA in St. Petersburg - NOVEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL - ** November Move-In Special -- FREE RENT for the month of November - Pay only the Security Deposit for move-in. **



This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located in St. Petersburg near shopping and restaurants. Well maintained, tile throughout, enclosed porches on front and back of the home and a large fenced yard.



Terms:

- $1,110.00 /month (12 month lease)

- Security deposit starting $1,110.00

- $45 application fee Non-Refundable-- per person over the age of 18

- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer

- Wireless Internet Ready

- Cable Ready

- Cooling System: Central Air

- 756 Square Feet

- Washer and Dryer connection

- Utilities NOT included.



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information please call 813-347-9917 or 813-252-5112



(RLNE5172984)