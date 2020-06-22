750 19th Ave S

Amenities
2BR/1BA in St. Petersburg - NOVEMBER MOVE-IN SPECIAL - ** November Move-In Special -- FREE RENT for the month of November - Pay only the Security Deposit for move-in. **
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is centrally located in St. Petersburg near shopping and restaurants. Well maintained, tile throughout, enclosed porches on front and back of the home and a large fenced yard.
Terms:
- $1,110.00 /month (12 month lease)
- Security deposit starting $1,110.00
- $45 application fee Non-Refundable-- per person over the age of 18
- Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times rent verified by employer
- Wireless Internet Ready
- Cable Ready
- Cooling System: Central Air
- 756 Square Feet
- Washer and Dryer connection
- Utilities NOT included.
-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (max 2pets).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet
For additional information please call 813-347-9917 or 813-252-5112
(RLNE5172984)