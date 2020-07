Amenities

Cute rental up for lease as of June 1st in EXCLUSIVE Jungle Prada. This little 2 Bed l 1 Bath has so much to offer it's new tenants. The flooring is hardwood and tile making it easy to maintain. Enjoy your quiet, beautifully maintained and fenced in back yard, that boasts a large shed in the back for lots of storage. The owner will be putting in new counter-tops soon. There is a washer and dryer included in the unit as well. Call the owner directly for showings- 727-692-3726!