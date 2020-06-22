All apartments in St. Petersburg
738 14th Avenue South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

738 14th Avenue South

738 14th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

738 14th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Bartlett Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come home to a cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath place with tile floors and front stoop. Private parking in back. Terrazzo floors. Separate bedroom, living room and eat in kitchen. Back storage closet. Assigned parking spot in the rear of the home.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT YOUR CONVENIENCE:
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/770986?source=marketing

Rental Terms: Rent: $799, Application Fee: $24, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 14th Avenue South have any available units?
738 14th Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 738 14th Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
738 14th Avenue South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 14th Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 14th Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 738 14th Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 738 14th Avenue South does offer parking.
Does 738 14th Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 14th Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 14th Avenue South have a pool?
No, 738 14th Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 738 14th Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 738 14th Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 738 14th Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 14th Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 14th Avenue South have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 14th Avenue South does not have units with air conditioning.
