738 14th Avenue South

Amenities
Come home to a cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath place with tile floors and front stoop. Private parking in back. Terrazzo floors. Separate bedroom, living room and eat in kitchen. Back storage closet. Assigned parking spot in the rear of the home.
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT YOUR CONVENIENCE:
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/770986?source=marketing
Rental Terms: Rent: $799, Application Fee: $24, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.