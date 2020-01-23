All apartments in St. Petersburg
Location

735 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1676 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
AVAILABLE NOW!! This beautiful home is just a few doors down from CRISP PARK, where there is a great BOAT RAMP, exercise equipment, playground, and new picnic areas for events and parties. Home has immaculate original TERRAZZO FLOORS, brand new wood grain tile in great room, UPDATED KITCHEN with granite countertops, wine rack and under cabinet lights. Bathrooms have also been updated beautifully. BRAND NEW A/C - 2020. There is a cozy FIREPLACE in the great room, and home has been entirely repainted inside and outside. This park like setting has mature trees and is set back and very private. All three bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space. Fenced back yard with alley access, and minutes to downtown St. Petersburg. No pets and the garage serves as storage, not full sized, but plenty of parking on pad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 37TH AVENUE NE have any available units?
735 37TH AVENUE NE has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 37TH AVENUE NE have?
Some of 735 37TH AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 37TH AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
735 37TH AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 37TH AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 735 37TH AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 735 37TH AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 735 37TH AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 735 37TH AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 735 37TH AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 37TH AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 735 37TH AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 735 37TH AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 735 37TH AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 735 37TH AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 735 37TH AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
