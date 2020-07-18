All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 735 37th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
735 37th Ave NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

735 37th Ave NE

735 37th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

735 37th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33704
Allendale Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
garage
3/2 Updated Home Near Downtown - AVAILABLE NOW!! This beautiful home is just a few doors down from CRISP PARK, where there is a great BOAT RAMP, exercise equipment, playground, and new picnic areas for events and parties. Home has immaculate original TERRAZZO FLOORS, brand new wood grain tile in great room, UPDATED KITCHEN with granite countertops, wine rack and under cabinet lights. Bathrooms have also been updated beautifully. BRAND NEW A/C - 2020. There is a cozy FIREPLACE in the great room, and home has been entirely repainted inside and outside. This park like setting has mature trees and is set back and very private. All three bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space. This is a great house to have a family room plus room to use as home office, home school, etc, as most do not have separate areas except the bedrooms. Fenced back yard with alley access, and minutes to downtown St. Petersburg. No pets and the garage serves as storage, not full sized, but plenty of parking on pad.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 735 37th Ave NE have any available units?
735 37th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 735 37th Ave NE have?
Some of 735 37th Ave NE's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 735 37th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
735 37th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 735 37th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 735 37th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 735 37th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 735 37th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 735 37th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 735 37th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 735 37th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 735 37th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 735 37th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 735 37th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 735 37th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 735 37th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mandalay on 4th
11901 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Aura at 4th
10980 Oak St NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Exchange
555 Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Icon Central
855 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Apartments with ParkingSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus