735 37th Ave NE

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated gym air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking playground garage

3/2 Updated Home Near Downtown - AVAILABLE NOW!! This beautiful home is just a few doors down from CRISP PARK, where there is a great BOAT RAMP, exercise equipment, playground, and new picnic areas for events and parties. Home has immaculate original TERRAZZO FLOORS, brand new wood grain tile in great room, UPDATED KITCHEN with granite countertops, wine rack and under cabinet lights. Bathrooms have also been updated beautifully. BRAND NEW A/C - 2020. There is a cozy FIREPLACE in the great room, and home has been entirely repainted inside and outside. This park like setting has mature trees and is set back and very private. All three bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space. This is a great house to have a family room plus room to use as home office, home school, etc, as most do not have separate areas except the bedrooms. Fenced back yard with alley access, and minutes to downtown St. Petersburg. No pets and the garage serves as storage, not full sized, but plenty of parking on pad.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5814461)