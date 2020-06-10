All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 7209 1st Avenue North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
7209 1st Avenue North
Last updated July 10 2019 at 1:58 AM

7209 1st Avenue North

7209 1st Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7209 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
La Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This unique home is truly one of a kind, situated in PRIME location, right off of Central Ave, 3 blocks away from the Treasure Island causeway and Park street in the heart of Pasadena. This home features 2 buildings on one lot. Main living quarters offers 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Added in 2001, a LEGAL 2 story building was constructed in the back of the main living residence providing an additional 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 3 car garage and a large patio on the second floor. Both buildings have been COMPLETELY remodeled! NEW roof (2017) NEW AC's 2017, 4 bathrooms completely gutted and remodeled elegantly. Porcelain tile throughout. NEW Kitchen with a large island and quartz countertops.
NEW Stainless steel appliances.
NEW baseboards, light fixtures, outlets and switches throughout, and freshly painted inside and out, completely redone irrigation system and MUCH more!. Located on a historic street, and a quick bike ride to the beach. This home is truly one of a kind and must be experienced. Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity!

To see this home, just give Joyce a text or call at 813-203-6787

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7209 1st Avenue North have any available units?
7209 1st Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 7209 1st Avenue North have?
Some of 7209 1st Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7209 1st Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
7209 1st Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 1st Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7209 1st Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 7209 1st Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 7209 1st Avenue North offers parking.
Does 7209 1st Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7209 1st Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 1st Avenue North have a pool?
No, 7209 1st Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 7209 1st Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 7209 1st Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 1st Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 7209 1st Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

930 Central Flats
930 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
TGM Ibis Walk
871 Ibis Walk Pl N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
The Wayland
300 10th St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Lincoln Shores
11601 4th St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Ashford Bayside Apartment Homes
5870 56th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
The Villas at Flagler Pointe
2150 62nd Ter S
St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus