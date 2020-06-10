7209 1st Avenue North

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This unique home is truly one of a kind, situated in PRIME location, right off of Central Ave, 3 blocks away from the Treasure Island causeway and Park street in the heart of Pasadena. This home features 2 buildings on one lot. Main living quarters offers 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Added in 2001, a LEGAL 2 story building was constructed in the back of the main living residence providing an additional 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a 3 car garage and a large patio on the second floor. Both buildings have been COMPLETELY remodeled! NEW roof (2017) NEW AC's 2017, 4 bathrooms completely gutted and remodeled elegantly. Porcelain tile throughout. NEW Kitchen with a large island and quartz countertops.

NEW Stainless steel appliances.

NEW baseboards, light fixtures, outlets and switches throughout, and freshly painted inside and out, completely redone irrigation system and MUCH more!. Located on a historic street, and a quick bike ride to the beach. This home is truly one of a kind and must be experienced. Do not miss out on this amazing opportunity!



To see this home, just give Joyce a text or call at 813-203-6787



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,750, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $3,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.