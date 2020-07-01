Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

709 Charles Court Available 05/01/20 DOWNTOWN ST. PETERSBURG TOWNHOME - If downtown is the place you would like to live, look no further. This townhouse is located on a quiet, brick paved alley with only five units in the complex. The kitchen and living room are open to one another for easy entertaining. The kitchen has stainless appliances, sleek wood cabinets,and a unique concrete counter top. The unit has hardwood floors throughout with concrete style stairs leading up to the two bedrooms and two baths. This corner unit offers a washer dryer, a fenced cozy patio, and room for two cars under the carport. Perfect location for downtown living with museums, parks, shops, dining, baseball, soccer, and so much more. Pets are welcome with approval. Call me to schedule an appointment or with any questions you may have - Karen Evans (727)743-3324.



(RLNE5732446)