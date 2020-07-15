701 47th Avenue North

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport fire pit on-site laundry parking

Charming home 2/1 home in the heart St.Pete. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Adorable two bedroom one bath home located in the heart of St.Petersburg. One block west of all the shops and restaurants of 4th street. This charming home on a corner lot and brick road has been recently updated. The kitchen has white cabinets that go up to the ceiling for extra cabinet space, the counters are new granite and new stainless steel appliances. The living room and bright and open. The home has new floors throughout, no carpet! An added bonus room on the back of the house opens up to a laundry room as well as the backyard and carport. The home also has a large backyard with a storage shed and fire pit. This home wont last long! Schedule a tour today!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942



No Pets Allowed



