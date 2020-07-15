All apartments in St. Petersburg
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
701 47th Avenue North
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

701 47th Avenue North

701 47th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

701 47th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
Charming home 2/1 home in the heart St.Pete. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Adorable two bedroom one bath home located in the heart of St.Petersburg. One block west of all the shops and restaurants of 4th street. This charming home on a corner lot and brick road has been recently updated. The kitchen has white cabinets that go up to the ceiling for extra cabinet space, the counters are new granite and new stainless steel appliances. The living room and bright and open. The home has new floors throughout, no carpet! An added bonus room on the back of the house opens up to a laundry room as well as the backyard and carport. The home also has a large backyard with a storage shed and fire pit. This home wont last long! Schedule a tour today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5452701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 47th Avenue North have any available units?
701 47th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 47th Avenue North have?
Some of 701 47th Avenue North's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 47th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
701 47th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 47th Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 701 47th Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 701 47th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 701 47th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 701 47th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 47th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 47th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 701 47th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 701 47th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 701 47th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 701 47th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 701 47th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
