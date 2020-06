Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Move In Ready 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 1,161 sq ft! Spacious Floorplan with an attached Over sized 1 Car Garage. Great location close to shopping, dining and downtown. Must See! Newly remodeled kitchen, new cabinets, new carpet throughout home, and freshly painted. Credit score min 600. Small dogs ok only, no cats.