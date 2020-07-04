673 4TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage guest parking

Amazing Townhouse rental right in the heart of Downtown St Petersburg! Situated on a quiet one-way street on the corner of 4th Ave S and 7th St S. Only one other townhouse with shared wall next to it. Built in 2010, this 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and a 1/2 bath, boasts many unique characteristics. Large livingroom space, comes complete with fireplace and hardwood floors, kitchen-dining combo with lots of cabinets, island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The large paved back yard comes with a gas operated fire pit, and privacy fence extends to the side yard. This home includes a one car garage, but has plenty of private parking space behind the home, for an additional vehicle, and guest parking. If you are looking to enjoy all that Downtown St Pete has to offer, including walking distance to the Tropicana Field, Central Ave, restaurants, shopping, Fine arts and Museum of History, Dali Museum, Straub Park, Water sports, nightlife and more-THIS RENTAL IS FOR YOU! Some mounted TV's, fire pit, and wine frig (2) can stay. First and security, along with an acceptable credit and background check gets you in!