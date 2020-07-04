All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

673 4TH AVENUE S

673 4th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

673 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
guest parking
Amazing Townhouse rental right in the heart of Downtown St Petersburg! Situated on a quiet one-way street on the corner of 4th Ave S and 7th St S. Only one other townhouse with shared wall next to it. Built in 2010, this 3 bedroom, 2 full baths and a 1/2 bath, boasts many unique characteristics. Large livingroom space, comes complete with fireplace and hardwood floors, kitchen-dining combo with lots of cabinets, island, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The large paved back yard comes with a gas operated fire pit, and privacy fence extends to the side yard. This home includes a one car garage, but has plenty of private parking space behind the home, for an additional vehicle, and guest parking. If you are looking to enjoy all that Downtown St Pete has to offer, including walking distance to the Tropicana Field, Central Ave, restaurants, shopping, Fine arts and Museum of History, Dali Museum, Straub Park, Water sports, nightlife and more-THIS RENTAL IS FOR YOU! Some mounted TV's, fire pit, and wine frig (2) can stay. First and security, along with an acceptable credit and background check gets you in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 673 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
673 4TH AVENUE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 673 4TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 673 4TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 673 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
673 4TH AVENUE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 673 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 673 4TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 673 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 673 4TH AVENUE S offers parking.
Does 673 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 673 4TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 673 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
No, 673 4TH AVENUE S does not have a pool.
Does 673 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 673 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 673 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 673 4TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.

