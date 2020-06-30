6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N

Amenities

Adorable completely remodeled one bedroom, plus den and one bath duplex. The property includes beautiful hardwood floors and new tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. Property has been completely remodeled and includes, new tubs, new light fixtures, new roof, new AC, new bathrooms and new kitchen. The inside has fresh paint, Cloth & Stone by Sherwin Williams which is a great neutral color goes great with cool or warm decor. Fresh exterior Key West Style color! The unit includes washer and dryer hookups and a brand new 40 gallon water heater. In the kitchen you have new counterops and a smooth top range and refrigerator. The unit is a single story so no one above you. Walking distance from restaurants, Publix and shopping on 4th Avenue in St. Petersburg. Great neighborhood. Will send link to your email for application. $45.00 application fee person. + $150 rekey and cleaning fee. Tenant takes care of all utilities, landlord takes care of landscaping. NO PETS ALLOWED, 1 year lease minimum. Rent amount per month firm, must have good credit. The second bedroom is a den. My tenants have used this as a bedroom. If you move in and violate the pet policy you forfeit your deposit, no exceptions. First, last and deposit required.