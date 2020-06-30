All apartments in St. Petersburg
6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N

6727 Livingston Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6727 Livingston Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Fossil Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Adorable completely remodeled one bedroom, plus den and one bath duplex. The property includes beautiful hardwood floors and new tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. Property has been completely remodeled and includes, new tubs, new light fixtures, new roof, new AC, new bathrooms and new kitchen. The inside has fresh paint, Cloth & Stone by Sherwin Williams which is a great neutral color goes great with cool or warm decor. Fresh exterior Key West Style color! The unit includes washer and dryer hookups and a brand new 40 gallon water heater. In the kitchen you have new counterops and a smooth top range and refrigerator. The unit is a single story so no one above you. Walking distance from restaurants, Publix and shopping on 4th Avenue in St. Petersburg. Great neighborhood. Will send link to your email for application. $45.00 application fee person. + $150 rekey and cleaning fee. Tenant takes care of all utilities, landlord takes care of landscaping. NO PETS ALLOWED, 1 year lease minimum. Rent amount per month firm, must have good credit. The second bedroom is a den. My tenants have used this as a bedroom. If you move in and violate the pet policy you forfeit your deposit, no exceptions. First, last and deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N have any available units?
6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N have?
Some of 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 6727 LIVINGSTON AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

