6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE

Amenities
Don't miss this beautifully remodeled three bedroom, two bathroom home in the desirable Tanglewood area located across the street from million dollar waterfront homes. This home is truly move-in ready. The kitchen features new cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Next to the kitchen is a wonderful family room perfect for TV watching or entertaining. Both bathrooms have also been remodeled. There is a large inside laundry room with extra storage. In the back you'll find a nice outdoor patio leading to a large fenced yard with plenty of room for a large pool or playground. Don't miss this perfect home close to schools, parks, shopping and downtown St. Petersburg.