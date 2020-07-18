All apartments in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg, FL
6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:29 AM

6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE

6510 Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6510 Bayou Grande Boulevard Northeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Tanglewood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Don't miss this beautifully remodeled three bedroom, two bathroom home in the desirable Tanglewood area located across the street from million dollar waterfront homes. This home is truly move-in ready. The kitchen features new cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Next to the kitchen is a wonderful family room perfect for TV watching or entertaining. Both bathrooms have also been remodeled. There is a large inside laundry room with extra storage. In the back you'll find a nice outdoor patio leading to a large fenced yard with plenty of room for a large pool or playground. Don't miss this perfect home close to schools, parks, shopping and downtown St. Petersburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have any available units?
6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have?
Some of 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE currently offering any rent specials?
6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE pet-friendly?
No, 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE offer parking?
Yes, 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE offers parking.
Does 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have a pool?
Yes, 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE has a pool.
Does 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have accessible units?
No, 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6510 BAYOU GRANDE BOULEVARD NE has units with dishwashers.
