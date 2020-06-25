625 75th Street North

Amenities

Marvelously Updated Home! No Flood Zone! Enter Into The Large Open Concept Living/dining Area With Engineered Hardwood Floor That Continue Into The Kitchen/dining Area & Lots Of Natural Lighting. Immediately You Notice The Beautiful Island With Quartz Counter Top. The Quartz Counters Continue Opposite The Island, You Also Have A Nice Deep Sink, New Stainless-steel Appliance Package, New Ceiling Fans. Opposite The Dinning Area Is The Master On Suite With New Carpet, New Ceiling Fan. The Bathroom Has Tile Flooring And His/hers Sinks With The Same Gorgeous Quartz Count Tops, The Shower Has A Beautiful Full Glass Door And Tile Wall Floor To Ceiling With Glass Contrasting Accent And Pebble Flooring. The Two Additional Bedrooms Have New Carpet, New Ceiling Fans. The Second Bath In The Hallway Has The Same Floor To Ceiling Tile Wall And Contrasting Glass Accent, Pedestal Sink, & Tile Flooring. You Also Get A Nicely Fenced In Back Yard To Enjoy.



