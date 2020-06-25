All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 14 2019

625 75th Street North

625 75th Street North · No Longer Available
Location

625 75th Street North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Azalea Homes

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Marvelously Updated Home! No Flood Zone! Enter Into The Large Open Concept Living/dining Area With Engineered Hardwood Floor That Continue Into The Kitchen/dining Area & Lots Of Natural Lighting. Immediately You Notice The Beautiful Island With Quartz Counter Top. The Quartz Counters Continue Opposite The Island, You Also Have A Nice Deep Sink, New Stainless-steel Appliance Package, New Ceiling Fans. Opposite The Dinning Area Is The Master On Suite With New Carpet, New Ceiling Fan. The Bathroom Has Tile Flooring And His/hers Sinks With The Same Gorgeous Quartz Count Tops, The Shower Has A Beautiful Full Glass Door And Tile Wall Floor To Ceiling With Glass Contrasting Accent And Pebble Flooring. The Two Additional Bedrooms Have New Carpet, New Ceiling Fans. The Second Bath In The Hallway Has The Same Floor To Ceiling Tile Wall And Contrasting Glass Accent, Pedestal Sink, & Tile Flooring. You Also Get A Nicely Fenced In Back Yard To Enjoy.

Listing Courtesy Of EZ CHOICE REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 75th Street North have any available units?
625 75th Street North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 625 75th Street North have?
Some of 625 75th Street North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 75th Street North currently offering any rent specials?
625 75th Street North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 75th Street North pet-friendly?
Yes, 625 75th Street North is pet friendly.
Does 625 75th Street North offer parking?
No, 625 75th Street North does not offer parking.
Does 625 75th Street North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 75th Street North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 75th Street North have a pool?
No, 625 75th Street North does not have a pool.
Does 625 75th Street North have accessible units?
No, 625 75th Street North does not have accessible units.
Does 625 75th Street North have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 75th Street North does not have units with dishwashers.
