St. Petersburg, FL
6063 8th Avenue North
Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:54 AM

6063 8th Avenue North

6063 8th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

6063 8th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710
Eagle Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Magnificent home in desirable Eagle Crest. This (2) bedroom (2) bathroom (1) car garage home is absolutely stunning. From the moment you walk in you'll fall in love beginning with the gleaming original wood floors in the living room that flow through the bedrooms and dining room. The kitchen is drop-dead gorgeous with all wood bisque cabinets with soft close, granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless appliances (including wine cooler). The chef in you will enjoy cooking on the (5) burner GAS range complete with griddle and pot filler. Even washing up can be enjoyable as you gaze over your lush backyard from the kitchen bay window. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets and the master en-suite bathroom has a deep soaking tub with rain shower and a double vanity with lots of storage. The second bathroom accessible from the living room is also a 3 piece bathroom with rain shower. On your way to the backyard you'll journey through the well lit sunroom with 2 sets of french doors entering in and walking out. Then... you fall in love a 2nd time as you stand on the giant wood deck with 3 entertainment areas: 1. 11x11 pergola seating area, 2. Cookout area with plumbed gas grill with kitchen pass-through and 3. Gathering area with plumbed gas fire-pit (no propane EVER). The back yard is incredibly spacious with new sod and has a well sprinkler system as well as a pad perfect for a hot tub and a corner made for a hammock. Come see this house before its gone! NEW roof, gas water heater and a fully serviced AC

Listing Courtesy Of A BETTER LIFE REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6063 8th Avenue North have any available units?
6063 8th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 6063 8th Avenue North have?
Some of 6063 8th Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6063 8th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
6063 8th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6063 8th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 6063 8th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 6063 8th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 6063 8th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 6063 8th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6063 8th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6063 8th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 6063 8th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 6063 8th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 6063 8th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 6063 8th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 6063 8th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
