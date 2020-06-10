6063 8th Avenue North

Amenities

Magnificent home in desirable Eagle Crest. This (2) bedroom (2) bathroom (1) car garage home is absolutely stunning. From the moment you walk in you'll fall in love beginning with the gleaming original wood floors in the living room that flow through the bedrooms and dining room. The kitchen is drop-dead gorgeous with all wood bisque cabinets with soft close, granite countertops, breakfast bar and stainless appliances (including wine cooler). The chef in you will enjoy cooking on the (5) burner GAS range complete with griddle and pot filler. Even washing up can be enjoyable as you gaze over your lush backyard from the kitchen bay window. Both bedrooms feature walk-in closets and the master en-suite bathroom has a deep soaking tub with rain shower and a double vanity with lots of storage. The second bathroom accessible from the living room is also a 3 piece bathroom with rain shower. On your way to the backyard you'll journey through the well lit sunroom with 2 sets of french doors entering in and walking out. Then... you fall in love a 2nd time as you stand on the giant wood deck with 3 entertainment areas: 1. 11x11 pergola seating area, 2. Cookout area with plumbed gas grill with kitchen pass-through and 3. Gathering area with plumbed gas fire-pit (no propane EVER). The back yard is incredibly spacious with new sod and has a well sprinkler system as well as a pad perfect for a hot tub and a corner made for a hammock. Come see this house before its gone! NEW roof, gas water heater and a fully serviced AC



