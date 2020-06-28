All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated December 13 2019 at 2:12 AM

5380 4 STREET N

5380 4th St N · No Longer Available
Location

5380 4th St N, St. Petersburg, FL 33703

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
guest parking
Adorable 1/1 condo with upgrades in both bathroom and kitchen. Come home to this ground floor condo cook your dinner in the updated kitchen or find a nice restaurant on 4th Street. On those nice breezy days open up the home and enjoy the front enclosed patio that is accessible from the bedroom through sliding glass doors or step out your front door into the patio. Large walk in closet and extra storage just outside the front door. Parking is under cover you have 1 spot and there is guest parking for visitors.
Close to downtown St. Petersburg and right on desirable 4th Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5380 4 STREET N have any available units?
5380 4 STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 5380 4 STREET N have?
Some of 5380 4 STREET N's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5380 4 STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
5380 4 STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5380 4 STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 5380 4 STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 5380 4 STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 5380 4 STREET N offers parking.
Does 5380 4 STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5380 4 STREET N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5380 4 STREET N have a pool?
No, 5380 4 STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 5380 4 STREET N have accessible units?
No, 5380 4 STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 5380 4 STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 5380 4 STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
