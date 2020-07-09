5310 21st Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a95619b026 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home has been updated. Tile floor throughout with open kitchen and large bedrooms. Property features laundry room, electric water heater and fenced backyard. $60 application fee per adult 12 month lease Pets accepted at owner\'s discretion based upon breed and temperament and with $250 refundable pet fee. Serious inquiries only. Rental requirements Stable rental history No recent evictions Stable source of income Income of 3 times the rent No recent criminal history Security deposit is equal to rent Move in costs: First & last & deposit, if applicant meets all requirements, if not and you\'re approved you may have to pay additional deposits.