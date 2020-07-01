All apartments in St. Petersburg
529 92ND AVENUE N

529 92nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

529 92nd Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33702

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Very nice unit (1/2 duplex) central location, just one block from 4th Street near restaurants, shopping, busline and more! Updated with newer tile floors, newer carpet and new paint throughout (neutral colors). Unit includes 2 patios, one out in front of the unit and a covered patio in the rear of the property, which is accessible through back door of unit. Owner will allow one "indoor" cat (no dogs, please) with a pet fee of $250. 2 parking spaces provided in front of the building for each of the two units. Tenant is responsible for pest control and all utilities. Minimum 1 year lease. This is a "smoke free" property. Great location with easy commutes to Tampa, the airports, downtown St. Petersburg and Clearwater. Credit and background check per each adult is required $85 per each adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 92ND AVENUE N have any available units?
529 92ND AVENUE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 92ND AVENUE N have?
Some of 529 92ND AVENUE N's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 92ND AVENUE N currently offering any rent specials?
529 92ND AVENUE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 92ND AVENUE N pet-friendly?
No, 529 92ND AVENUE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 529 92ND AVENUE N offer parking?
Yes, 529 92ND AVENUE N offers parking.
Does 529 92ND AVENUE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 92ND AVENUE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 92ND AVENUE N have a pool?
No, 529 92ND AVENUE N does not have a pool.
Does 529 92ND AVENUE N have accessible units?
No, 529 92ND AVENUE N does not have accessible units.
Does 529 92ND AVENUE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 92ND AVENUE N does not have units with dishwashers.

