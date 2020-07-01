529 92ND AVENUE N

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated ceiling fan carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very nice unit (1/2 duplex) central location, just one block from 4th Street near restaurants, shopping, busline and more! Updated with newer tile floors, newer carpet and new paint throughout (neutral colors). Unit includes 2 patios, one out in front of the unit and a covered patio in the rear of the property, which is accessible through back door of unit. Owner will allow one "indoor" cat (no dogs, please) with a pet fee of $250. 2 parking spaces provided in front of the building for each of the two units. Tenant is responsible for pest control and all utilities. Minimum 1 year lease. This is a "smoke free" property. Great location with easy commutes to Tampa, the airports, downtown St. Petersburg and Clearwater. Credit and background check per each adult is required $85 per each adult.