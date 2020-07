5159 6th St. N.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities garage pet friendly

Beautiful 3/2 in the heart of Pinellas - AMAZING VIEWS...IN BAY BREEZE COVE! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH WITH 2 CAR GARAGE IS A MUST SEE!!! TILE IN LIVING AREAS & CARPET IN BEDROOMS. LARGE OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. APPLIANCES INCLUDE: RANGE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER, MICROWAVE AND WASHER/DRYER TOO!!! LARGE MASTER SUITE AND MASTER BATH WITH GARDEN TUB & DUAL SINKS! Property is managed by a Florida licensed property management firm in business since 1977. PETS ALLOWED -- BREED RESTRICTED. DONT MISS THIS ONE ! LOCATION LOCATION (may be available sooner upon request)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4698273)