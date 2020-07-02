All apartments in St. Petersburg
5121 Coquina Key Dr SE Apt C

5121 Coquina Key Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5121 Coquina Key Drive Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
CALL: John Murphy 727-828-8658 or
EMAIL: jmurphy@bhhsflpg.com
Rent: $1,195.00 / Deposit: $1,220.00
Application Fee: $50.00 non-refundable per adult.
Beautiful second floor waterfront condo. Spacious balcony overlooking the water, updated kitchen and bathroom and stacked washer and dryer in the unit! Waterside at Coquina Key South is a gated community with 2 swimming pools, a yacht club lounge/bar overlooking the bay, tennis court, fitness center and 24 hour staffed guard gate. Minutes to Downtown St. Petersburg, USF and the beaches. Tenant to pay $125.00 Tenant Processing Fee prior to move in. Association Approval required, fee paid by owner. One small pet allowed with owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

