All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 4973 BACOPA LANE S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4973 BACOPA LANE S
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 PM

4973 BACOPA LANE S

4973 Bacopa Ln S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4973 Bacopa Ln S, St. Petersburg, FL 33715
Bayway Isles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Bacopa Bay is a luxurious gated community with all of the amenities! This 1,800 square foot condo has just been completed updated with designer coordinated finishes, furnishings, light fixtures, paint, carpet and accessories. Open bay views are had from the moment you enter the property by floor to ceiling glass windows and doors. There are 2 bedrooms, an office with two fold out love seat sleepers, 2 bathrooms and a powder room. The granite surfaced kitchen has a commanding view of Boca Ciega Bay as does the master, dining room, family room and covered patio. The master has lots of storage with multiple closets and also its own access to the balcony. The complex has 2 pools and spa right on the bay. The club house is available for entertaining. There is also a full gym on site. The two Har-Tru tennis courts complete the amenities. What is also special is there are two parking spaces assigned to this unit. One is under the building and the other is covered. With its central location you are a bike ride to some of the best beaches in the world. Downtown Saint Petersburg is minutes away with professional sports with the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team and Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer. Beach drive is overloaded with restaurants, bars, art and theater. You will be impressed by this property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4973 BACOPA LANE S have any available units?
4973 BACOPA LANE S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4973 BACOPA LANE S have?
Some of 4973 BACOPA LANE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4973 BACOPA LANE S currently offering any rent specials?
4973 BACOPA LANE S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4973 BACOPA LANE S pet-friendly?
No, 4973 BACOPA LANE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 4973 BACOPA LANE S offer parking?
Yes, 4973 BACOPA LANE S offers parking.
Does 4973 BACOPA LANE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4973 BACOPA LANE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4973 BACOPA LANE S have a pool?
Yes, 4973 BACOPA LANE S has a pool.
Does 4973 BACOPA LANE S have accessible units?
No, 4973 BACOPA LANE S does not have accessible units.
Does 4973 BACOPA LANE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4973 BACOPA LANE S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

TGM Bay Isle
11850 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Crescent Lane Apartments
2000 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Elements on Third
3201 3rd Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
The Preserve at Gateway
11800 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Trellis at the Lakes
11401 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Madison Gateway
500 Trinity Ln N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus