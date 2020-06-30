4973 BACOPA LANE S

Amenities

Bacopa Bay is a luxurious gated community with all of the amenities! This 1,800 square foot condo has just been completed updated with designer coordinated finishes, furnishings, light fixtures, paint, carpet and accessories. Open bay views are had from the moment you enter the property by floor to ceiling glass windows and doors. There are 2 bedrooms, an office with two fold out love seat sleepers, 2 bathrooms and a powder room. The granite surfaced kitchen has a commanding view of Boca Ciega Bay as does the master, dining room, family room and covered patio. The master has lots of storage with multiple closets and also its own access to the balcony. The complex has 2 pools and spa right on the bay. The club house is available for entertaining. There is also a full gym on site. The two Har-Tru tennis courts complete the amenities. What is also special is there are two parking spaces assigned to this unit. One is under the building and the other is covered. With its central location you are a bike ride to some of the best beaches in the world. Downtown Saint Petersburg is minutes away with professional sports with the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team and Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer. Beach drive is overloaded with restaurants, bars, art and theater. You will be impressed by this property!