4727 5th Avenue North

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home includes a separate office, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, a rear deck for entertaining, a fenced yard, and a rear carport. The home has wood floors throughout, new kitchen and bathroom, new central AC, new windows, etc.



The house is located in a good area of St Petersburg, equal distance between downtown St Pete and the beaches. About 10 minutes in each direction.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/806171?source=marketing



Tenant pays for water, electric, and grass service. Non-aggressive pets are welcome with a pet fee.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.