Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
4727 5th Avenue North
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4727 5th Avenue North

4727 5th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4727 5th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This completely remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home includes a separate office, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, a rear deck for entertaining, a fenced yard, and a rear carport. The home has wood floors throughout, new kitchen and bathroom, new central AC, new windows, etc.

The house is located in a good area of St Petersburg, equal distance between downtown St Pete and the beaches. About 10 minutes in each direction.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/806171?source=marketing

Tenant pays for water, electric, and grass service. Non-aggressive pets are welcome with a pet fee.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 5th Avenue North have any available units?
4727 5th Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 4727 5th Avenue North have?
Some of 4727 5th Avenue North's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 5th Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
4727 5th Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 5th Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 4727 5th Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 4727 5th Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 4727 5th Avenue North offers parking.
Does 4727 5th Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 5th Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 5th Avenue North have a pool?
No, 4727 5th Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 4727 5th Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 4727 5th Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 5th Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 4727 5th Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
