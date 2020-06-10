Amenities

Thank you for your interest in 4658 36th Ave N! Please text Lauren at 727-240-6212 for a tour!

Newly available 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a huge FENCED yard with alley access and a storage shed. Contact Lauren for a tour. (727) 240/6212 Text for fastest response. Laminate and tile floors throughout. Dishwasher in kitchen with a pass thru to both the living room and breakfast areas. Washing machine included (tenant responsible for maintaining. Dryer not included). Quiet neighborhood in N St Pete. Pets okay with pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds. Tenant pays all utilities.

Rent $1475, Security Deposit $1475

