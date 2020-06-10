All apartments in St. Petersburg
4658 36th Ave N

4658 36th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

4658 36th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Thank you for your interest in 4658 36th Ave N! Please text Lauren at 727-240-6212 for a tour!
Newly available 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a huge FENCED yard with alley access and a storage shed. Contact Lauren for a tour. (727) 240/6212 Text for fastest response. Laminate and tile floors throughout. Dishwasher in kitchen with a pass thru to both the living room and breakfast areas. Washing machine included (tenant responsible for maintaining. Dryer not included). Quiet neighborhood in N St Pete. Pets okay with pet fee. Sorry, no aggressive breeds. Tenant pays all utilities.
Rent $1475, Security Deposit $1475
Please Text Lauren today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4658 36th Ave N have any available units?
4658 36th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4658 36th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
4658 36th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4658 36th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4658 36th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 4658 36th Ave N offer parking?
No, 4658 36th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 4658 36th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4658 36th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4658 36th Ave N have a pool?
No, 4658 36th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 4658 36th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 4658 36th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 4658 36th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4658 36th Ave N has units with dishwashers.
Does 4658 36th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4658 36th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

