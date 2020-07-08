4340 7th Ave N

Amenities

vd/lb Location Location This craftsman-style home emanates the charm of its era while boasting features to include; a covered front porch, hardwood floors, wood cabinets, double sink w/tile backsplash, formal dining room, newer windows, newer HVAC, BONUS room off kitchen perfect for office, pantry, coved ceilings & arched doorways, inside utility room, ceiling fans, tile in wet areas, park-like street w/hexagon block sidewalk, storage shed, built-in shelves and more. Live central to downtown, interstate, shopping, parks, Beaches, restaurants, malls, playground, boat ramp, museums, Tropicana Field, hospitals and schools.