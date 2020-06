408 Barcelona Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW! GATED COMMUNITY IN CARILLON... THIS UNIT FEATURES: WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM, BUILDER'S CUSTOM FINISHES INCLUDE GRANITE COUNTERS, ALL WOOD CABINETS, UNDER MOUNT SINKS THROUGHOUT, UPGRADED APPLIANCES, TILE IN WET AREAS, 5 1/4' BASEBOARDS, CROWN MOLDING, LARGE SCREENED DECK DOWNSTAIRS WITH BALCONY OFF MASTER BEDROOM, TONS OF CLOSET AND STORAGE SPACE, UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY, COMMUNITY POOL IS HEATED WITH FURNISHED POOL HOUSE THAT CAN BE RESERVED FOR EVENTS...SURROUND PRE-WIRED, SECURITY 24HRS. COMMUNITY IS CENTRAL TO DOWNTOWN ST. PETE, BEACHES, DOWNTOWN TAMPA, FEATHER SOUND COUNTRY CLUB, NEW SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS, TWO AIRPORTS MINUTES AWAY!!! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.



CONTACT PROPERTY TRACK AT 727-888-5255 TO VIEW THE PROPERTY.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.