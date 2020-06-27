405 CENTRAL AVENUE

Amenities

The best of historic design and modern amenities come together in this Snell Arcade condo. Originally built in 1928 in the Mediterranean Revival style, the upper floors were converted to a 12-condominium project beginning in 2003. This unit was completed in 2004 and remodeled in early 2013 with high-end European and California fixtures, hardware and cabinetry. An open floor plan maximizes the space with beautiful high-end plantation shutters throughout the unit. The island kitchen features Carrara marble counters, cherry wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Gorgeous vertical blonde bamboo wood flooring runs throughout the home with the exception of marble in the baths. The Master Bedroom suite includes a walk-in closet with a European wardrobe inside and custom cherry wood drawers with Carrara marble counter. The Master bathroom is a masterpiece of classic Italian modern design with a walk-in shower and marble counters and floors. This 4th floor unit has an almost private foyer with a private elevator entrance. All of this is within blocks of the market, shopping, dining, sports activities, museums and the list goes on. The 1 parking space is contracted in nearby garage. Experience the vibrancy of living in downtown St. Petersburg - see it for yourself.