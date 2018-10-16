All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

400 4TH AVENUE S

400 4th Avenue South · (866) 580-6402
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

400 4th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
valet service
Beautiful Resort-Style Living! Two bedroom condo with two full bathrooms, open floor plan, high ceilings, very well taken care of!

This condo has plenty of natural light with luxury breath-taking view of the Downtown!!! Featuring walk-in closet in the master bedroom, double sink bathroom with huge shower and bath tub, wooden floors throughout, washer and dryer included. There are two assigned parking spots to the unit. Building features include media room, fitness center, valet dry cleaning, and luxury pool with grilling section on the 5th floor, again with the amazing view! Located in the heart of Downtown St Pete (walking distance to central ave and beach drive), with easy access to the highway! Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 400 4TH AVENUE S have any available units?
400 4TH AVENUE S has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 400 4TH AVENUE S have?
Some of 400 4TH AVENUE S's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 400 4TH AVENUE S currently offering any rent specials?
400 4TH AVENUE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 400 4TH AVENUE S pet-friendly?
No, 400 4TH AVENUE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Petersburg.
Does 400 4TH AVENUE S offer parking?
Yes, 400 4TH AVENUE S does offer parking.
Does 400 4TH AVENUE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 400 4TH AVENUE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 400 4TH AVENUE S have a pool?
Yes, 400 4TH AVENUE S has a pool.
Does 400 4TH AVENUE S have accessible units?
No, 400 4TH AVENUE S does not have accessible units.
Does 400 4TH AVENUE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 400 4TH AVENUE S has units with dishwashers.
