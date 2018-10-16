400 4TH AVENUE S

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room valet service

Beautiful Resort-Style Living! Two bedroom condo with two full bathrooms, open floor plan, high ceilings, very well taken care of!



This condo has plenty of natural light with luxury breath-taking view of the Downtown!!! Featuring walk-in closet in the master bedroom, double sink bathroom with huge shower and bath tub, wooden floors throughout, washer and dryer included. There are two assigned parking spots to the unit. Building features include media room, fitness center, valet dry cleaning, and luxury pool with grilling section on the 5th floor, again with the amazing view! Located in the heart of Downtown St Pete (walking distance to central ave and beach drive), with easy access to the highway! Come check it out!