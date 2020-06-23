All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

3919 10th Ave N

3919 10th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

3919 10th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Central Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Updated 2BR/1BA ft. Large Kitchen & Huge Backyard - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Charming 2 bedroom home in sunny N St Petersburg Fl. This home was recently updated with new paint and newer appliances, The home has tile and laminate throughout. Large kitchen and huge backyard perfect for entertaining. Large shed in backyard allows for added storage. Hurry this one wont last!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.

(RLNE4844559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3919 10th Ave N have any available units?
3919 10th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3919 10th Ave N have?
Some of 3919 10th Ave N's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3919 10th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3919 10th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3919 10th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3919 10th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3919 10th Ave N offer parking?
No, 3919 10th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 3919 10th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3919 10th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3919 10th Ave N have a pool?
No, 3919 10th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3919 10th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3919 10th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3919 10th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3919 10th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
