3919 10th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently Updated 2BR/1BA ft. Large Kitchen & Huge Backyard - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Charming 2 bedroom home in sunny N St Petersburg Fl. This home was recently updated with new paint and newer appliances, The home has tile and laminate throughout. Large kitchen and huge backyard perfect for entertaining. Large shed in backyard allows for added storage. Hurry this one wont last!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Roberto with Rent Solutions at 813-857-0303.



