All apartments in St. Petersburg
Find more places like 3830 27th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Petersburg, FL
/
3830 27th Ave N
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3830 27th Ave N

3830 27th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Petersburg
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3830 27th Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Disston Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18d2b61044 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Nicely updated with open concept kitchen/family room 1700 sf 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 1 car garage Spacious, open floor plan with built ins in the office and in the family room Wood, tile and carpet flooring Brand new AC system in 2017 Washer/dryer left for tenant convenience Back deck off master bedroom, large paver patio and lush, tropical plantings in the back of the house -- complete privacy behind fence Tenant responsible for lawn care One small dog (under 30 lbs; no aggressive breeds) with $300 additional deposit. Sorry, no cats. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, current shot records and have renter's insurance with pet liability. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3830 27th Ave N have any available units?
3830 27th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 3830 27th Ave N have?
Some of 3830 27th Ave N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3830 27th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
3830 27th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3830 27th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 3830 27th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 3830 27th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 3830 27th Ave N offers parking.
Does 3830 27th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3830 27th Ave N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3830 27th Ave N have a pool?
No, 3830 27th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 3830 27th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 3830 27th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 3830 27th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3830 27th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bridgewater Luxury Rentals
115 112th Ave NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
1701 Central
1701 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Harlow at Gateway
509 77th Avenue North
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
The Coves of Brighton Bay
10901 Brighton Bay Blvd NE
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
West Port Colony
190 112th Ave N
St. Petersburg, FL 33716
Peridot Palms
10601 Gandy Blvd N
St. Petersburg, FL 33702
Camden Pier District
330 3rd St S
St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Artistry St. Pete
1016 Central Ave
St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Similar Pages

St. Petersburg 1 BedroomsSt. Petersburg 2 Bedrooms
St. Petersburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Petersburg Pet Friendly Places
St. Petersburg Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Greater Pinellas Point
Downtown St. Petersburg

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-St PetersburgEckerd College
Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus