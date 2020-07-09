3830 27th Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/18d2b61044 ---- Available now for move in within 30 days Nicely updated with open concept kitchen/family room 1700 sf 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 1 car garage Spacious, open floor plan with built ins in the office and in the family room Wood, tile and carpet flooring Brand new AC system in 2017 Washer/dryer left for tenant convenience Back deck off master bedroom, large paver patio and lush, tropical plantings in the back of the house -- complete privacy behind fence Tenant responsible for lawn care One small dog (under 30 lbs; no aggressive breeds) with $300 additional deposit. Sorry, no cats. Applicants with dogs are required to provide a photo, current shot records and have renter's insurance with pet liability. $50 non-refundable application fee for each adult covers credit and background check $100 administrative fee will be charged upon approval. The unit will not be reserved for applicant until administrative fee is received by management. Once paid, management will process tenant, create lease, send move in instructions, etc. Security deposit due upon approval; Full first month's rent due prior to move in Basic approval requirements include a gross monthly income of three times the rent, a clean background, and fair to good credit All Dean & DeWitt properties are currently transitioning to no smoking properties. No smoking is permitted on premises