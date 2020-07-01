333 5th St S

Amenities
Downtown - Property Id: 248720
Beautiful Studio apartments located in downtown Saint Petersburg, Newly remodeled in 2019. This building is totally secured.
Kitchens features all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, garbage disposal and self cleaning ovens.
Bathrooms are modern with glass block ample lighting and vented.
This is a beautifully remodeled and quiet
building. We have a laundry room on site which has large commercial grade washers
and dryers. Laundry is Free for our tenants.
Landlord pays Water, Sewer, Trash and Gas (Water heaters are gas)
Please call to see this wonderful building. 727-251-6897
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248720
