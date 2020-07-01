All apartments in St. Petersburg
333 5th St S

333 5th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

333 5th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
Downtown St. Petersburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Downtown - Property Id: 248720

Beautiful Studio apartments located in downtown Saint Petersburg, Newly remodeled in 2019. This building is totally secured.
Kitchens features all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, dishwasher, garbage disposal and self cleaning ovens.
Bathrooms are modern with glass block ample lighting and vented.
This is a beautifully remodeled and quiet
building. We have a laundry room on site which has large commercial grade washers
and dryers. Laundry is Free for our tenants.
Landlord pays Water, Sewer, Trash and Gas (Water heaters are gas)
Please call to see this wonderful building. 727-251-6897
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248720
Property Id 248720

(RLNE5658296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 5th St S have any available units?
333 5th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 333 5th St S have?
Some of 333 5th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 5th St S currently offering any rent specials?
333 5th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 5th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 5th St S is pet friendly.
Does 333 5th St S offer parking?
No, 333 5th St S does not offer parking.
Does 333 5th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 333 5th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 5th St S have a pool?
No, 333 5th St S does not have a pool.
Does 333 5th St S have accessible units?
No, 333 5th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 333 5th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 333 5th St S has units with dishwashers.

