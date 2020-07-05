3241 yale street

Amenities
Single Family home
Welcome to Saint Petersburg, Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath.
-pet friendly, 2 pet maximum no aggressive breeds.
-Fully fenced in yard.
- Large outdoor patio
-Tile kitchen and dining
-Wood floors in bedrooms and living room
- Just 15 minutes away from Downtown St.Pete
- Less than 5 minutes away from Highway 275
- Lots of natural light!
-Tenant pays all utilities.
- EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.