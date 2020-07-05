3241 yale street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly

Single Family home



Welcome to Saint Petersburg, Beautiful home 2 bed 1 bath.

-pet friendly, 2 pet maximum no aggressive breeds.

-Fully fenced in yard.

- Large outdoor patio

-Tile kitchen and dining

-Wood floors in bedrooms and living room

- Just 15 minutes away from Downtown St.Pete

- Less than 5 minutes away from Highway 275

- Lots of natural light!

-Tenant pays all utilities.



- EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.