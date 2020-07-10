All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated September 3 2019 at 4:15 PM

3013 20th Ave S

3013 20th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

3013 20th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Highland Oaks

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3646a950ab ---- South St. Petersburg property available for immediate move-in. This large freshly painted home boasts 1492 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The open styled floor plan is perfect for everyday living as well as entertaining family and friends. The location is very close to everything you are interested in including the vibrant downtown St. Pete areas, the Central corridor, and even the gulf beaches. Contact us right now to schedule a viewing. Price Sqft: $1 Deposit: $1,200 Parking: Off street Heating: Forced air Cooling: Central, Other Pets: Cats, large dogs, small dogs Laundry: In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 20th Ave S have any available units?
3013 20th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 3013 20th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
3013 20th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 20th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 20th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 3013 20th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 3013 20th Ave S offers parking.
Does 3013 20th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 20th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 20th Ave S have a pool?
No, 3013 20th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 3013 20th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 3013 20th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 20th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 20th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 20th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 20th Ave S does not have units with air conditioning.

