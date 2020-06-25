All apartments in St. Petersburg
Last updated May 9 2019 at 4:07 AM

2832 Burlington Avenue North

2832 Burlington Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2832 Burlington Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Historic Kenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Vintage cobbled cottage in Historic Kenwood within eyeshot of Seminole Park. This (2) bedroom (1) bathroom cottage stands out among the neighboring bungalows and features a large covered rear porch, spacious back yard with large deck patio and an uncommon front entry garage and driveway. Tastefully renovated, you're met with tremendous amount of natural light in the front tiled foyer, followed by an open floor plan where the living rooms spills into the spacious kitchen. The kitchen is complete with wood cabinets, stainless appliances and granite countertops and has plenty of storage for all of your cooking gadgets. The new bathroom has a classic look with monochromatic subway tile and designer floor tile. French doors open up from the rear of the home into the big fenced in back yard and 20ft long patio covered for 7ft then expanding an additional 10ft via deck. The back yard is perfect for outdoor dining, entertaining and is spacious enough for a private Garden or Pool. Historic Kenwood flows with artistic design and a prideful homeowner's association that host multiple events like Pinot in the Park, porch parties and Bungalowfest and Easter egg hunts. Even better, you're only a short walk to great shopping and fantastic restaurants in the Grand Central District and only a short drive to downtown and the beaches. Commuters will love the proximity to I-275 as well. This home won't last long! Check out the 3D tour online.

Listing Courtesy Of A BETTER LIFE REALTY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2832 Burlington Avenue North have any available units?
2832 Burlington Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 2832 Burlington Avenue North have?
Some of 2832 Burlington Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2832 Burlington Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
2832 Burlington Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2832 Burlington Avenue North pet-friendly?
Yes, 2832 Burlington Avenue North is pet friendly.
Does 2832 Burlington Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 2832 Burlington Avenue North offers parking.
Does 2832 Burlington Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2832 Burlington Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2832 Burlington Avenue North have a pool?
Yes, 2832 Burlington Avenue North has a pool.
Does 2832 Burlington Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 2832 Burlington Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 2832 Burlington Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 2832 Burlington Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.
